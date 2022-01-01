Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve chicken salad

1st Street Lounge - 119 W 1st St

119 W 1st St, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$9.79
Fried or Grilled chicken tossed with buffalo sauce. Served on mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
COBB CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Mixed greens topped with chicken (grilled or fried), hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
More about 1st Street Lounge - 119 W 1st St
Andrias Steakhouse image

 

Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd

6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd

