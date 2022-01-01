Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in North Oakland

Go
North Oakland restaurants
Toast

North Oakland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
More about Nick's Pizza
Item pic

 

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip cookie dough$12.00
take + bake | makes 6 large cookies
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland

Browse other tasty dishes in North Oakland

Gnocchi

Spaghetti

Tiramisu

Tagliatelle

Pappardelle

French Toast

Omelettes

Cookies

Map

More near North Oakland to explore

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston