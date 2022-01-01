Curry in North Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Oakland restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Noodle Theory Rockridge

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN CURRY SALMON$18.50
Grilled Salmon over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Green Curry
RED CURRY SEARED DUCK$19.50
Pan Seared Duck Breast over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Red Curry
More about Noodle Theory Rockridge
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Chicken Curry$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions. [Gluten Free]
Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl$15.95
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions [Gluten Free]
Coconut Vegan Curry$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
More about Burma Bites

