Curry in North Oakland
North Oakland restaurants that serve curry
Noodle Theory Rockridge
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
|GREEN CURRY SALMON
|$18.50
Grilled Salmon over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Green Curry
|RED CURRY SEARED DUCK
|$19.50
Pan Seared Duck Breast over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Red Curry
FRENCH FRIES
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions. [Gluten Free]
|Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl
|$15.95
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions [Gluten Free]
|Coconut Vegan Curry
|$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]