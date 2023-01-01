Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Dutch's Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2lb. burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear, Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON CHEESE BURGER 14" LARGE$17.99
* Dairy* Our top selling bacon cheese burger wedgie has inspired this pizza. made on homemade hand tossed crust, topped with our homemade burger sauce, Chopped Angus beef patties, pickles, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
BACON CHEESE BURGER 12" MEDIUM$15.99
* Dairy* Our top selling bacon cheese burger wedgie has inspired this pizza. made on homemade hand tossed crust, topped with our homemade burger sauce, Chopped Angus beef patties, pickles, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
BACON CHEESE BURGER 20" GAINT$25.99
* Dairy* Our top selling bacon cheese burger wedgie has inspired this pizza. made on homemade hand tossed crust, topped with our homemade burger sauce, Chopped Angus beef patties, pickles, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

