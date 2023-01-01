Bacon cheeseburgers in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Dutch's Bacon Cheeseburger
|$18.00
1/2lb. burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear, Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
446 Weber Rd, Oakland
|BACON CHEESE BURGER 14" LARGE
|$17.99
* Dairy* Our top selling bacon cheese burger wedgie has inspired this pizza. made on homemade hand tossed crust, topped with our homemade burger sauce, Chopped Angus beef patties, pickles, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|BACON CHEESE BURGER 12" MEDIUM
|$15.99
* Dairy* Our top selling bacon cheese burger wedgie has inspired this pizza. made on homemade hand tossed crust, topped with our homemade burger sauce, Chopped Angus beef patties, pickles, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|BACON CHEESE BURGER 20" GAINT
|$25.99
* Dairy* Our top selling bacon cheese burger wedgie has inspired this pizza. made on homemade hand tossed crust, topped with our homemade burger sauce, Chopped Angus beef patties, pickles, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.