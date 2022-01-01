Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve cake

The Vagabond Taproom image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD

215 E Alder St, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Dinner$25.00
More about The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Filet & Crab Cake$78.00
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and crab cake. Served with your choice of side & salad and two sides.
Light Crab Cake$38.00
Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Lobster & Crab Cake$65.00
Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

