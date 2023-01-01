Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Topped with Ham & Cheese, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
Our Buffalo chicken sub is made with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, provolone, buffalo mild sauce topped with ranch or bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Cake

Pepperoni Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Spinach Salad

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Scallops

Pies

Map

More near Oakland to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2136 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston