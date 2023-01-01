Chicken sandwiches in Oakland
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Topped with Ham & Cheese, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Substitutions available at an additional charge.
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
446 Weber Rd, Oakland
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.99
Our Buffalo chicken sub is made with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, provolone, buffalo mild sauce topped with ranch or bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.