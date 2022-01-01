Crab cakes in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants that serve crab cakes

Crab Cake image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.

211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake$25.00
House - Made Lump Blue Crab, w/Lettuce & Tomato, Fried or Broiled, on a Old-Bay Brioche
Single Crab Cake Dinner image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coins Pub and Restaurant

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Single Crab Cake Dinner$25.00
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Entree$32.00
Creamy hash bash potatoes, sautéed summer squash, seafood mustard
