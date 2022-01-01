Pancakes in Ocean City
Happy Jack Pancake House
2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Peanut Butter Lover's Pancakes
|$9.99
Buttermilk pancakes filled with Reese's pieces and Reese's peanut butter chips then topped with peanut butter drizzle and whipped cream.
|Very Berry Pancakes
|$9.99
Blueberry pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of sweet raspberry sauce and whipped cream.
|Buckwheat Pancakes
|$8.99
A healthier pancake made with buckwheat batter.