Miso soup in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve miso soup

OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$4.00
soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about OC Wasabi
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.25
More about Rice House Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Shrimp Tempura

Burritos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Cake

Tuna Rolls

Quesadillas

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston