Miso soup in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Miso Soup
Ocean City restaurants that serve miso soup
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$4.00
soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about OC Wasabi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Miso Soup
$4.25
More about Rice House Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City
Shrimp Tempura
Burritos
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Cake
Tuna Rolls
Quesadillas
More near Ocean City to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston