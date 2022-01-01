Mussels in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve mussels
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Mussels
|$14.00
P.E.I. Mussels with white wine, butter, garlic, and herbs. Served with a toasted baguette
Martin Fish Company
12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City
|Mussels (per pound)
|$4.95
Prince Edward Island Mussels
Sold by the Pound
Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Mussels
|$14.00
Sautéed in white wine garlic butter sauce