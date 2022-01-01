Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve mussels

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
P.E.I. Mussels with white wine, butter, garlic, and herbs. Served with a toasted baguette
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
Martin Fish Company image

 

Martin Fish Company

12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels (per pound)$4.95
Prince Edward Island Mussels
Sold by the Pound
Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
More about Martin Fish Company
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coins Pub and Restaurant

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
Sautéed in white wine garlic butter sauce
More about Coins Pub and Restaurant
OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Mussels$11.00
New Zealand green shell mussels baked with our special spicy sauce, local favorite!
More about OC Wasabi

