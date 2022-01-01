Seaweed salad in Ocean City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ocean City restaurants that serve seaweed salad

OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$6.50
mixed seaweed marinated in special sesame sauce
More about OC Wasabi
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$7.75
More about Rice House Bistro

