Taquitos in Ojai

Ojai restaurants that serve taquitos
Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
214 W. OJAI AVE, Ojai
No reviews yet
Taquitos
$8.00
Xtra Taquito
$2.25
Taquito Platter
$9.60
More about Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
106 S Montgomery St, Ojai
No reviews yet
ALAcarte-Taquitos
$2.25
TAQUITOS
$11.00
More about 1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
