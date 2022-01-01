Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Olathe restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Rub BBQ image

 

The Rub BBQ

10512 S Ridgeview Rd., Olathe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$6.99
3 Chicken fingers and one side
More about The Rub BBQ
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

16590 W 135th Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
More about The Other Place

