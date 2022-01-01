Chicken tenders in Olathe
Olathe restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Rub BBQ
10512 S Ridgeview Rd., Olathe
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
3 Chicken fingers and one side
The Other Place
16590 W 135th Street, Olathe
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons