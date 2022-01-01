Chicken wraps in Olathe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

16590 W 135th Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap$11.50
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
More about The Other Place
Crazy Good Barbeque image

 

Crazy Good Barbeque

16695A 151st St, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Wrapped Chicken Dinner - Single$16.99
Bacon-wrapped Smoked, Stuffed Chicken Breast with Loaded Potato Casserole and Green Beans
Stuffing: Jalapeno Popper and Bacon Bourbon Jam or Mac & Cheese and Ham
More about Crazy Good Barbeque

