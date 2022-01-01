Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mahi mahi in
Old Saybrook
/
Old Saybrook
/
Mahi Mahi
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Liv's Oyster Bar
166 Main Street, Old Saybrook
No reviews yet
Blackened Mahi Tacos
$18.00
Blackened Mahi Tacos*
Avocado Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Flour or Corn Tortillas
More about Liv's Oyster Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Cuckoo's Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
Avg 3.8
(881 reviews)
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos
$20.00
More about Cuckoo's Nest
