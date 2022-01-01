Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Old Saybrook

Go
Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Liv's Oyster Bar image

 

Liv's Oyster Bar

166 Main Street, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Tacos*
Avocado Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Flour or Corn Tortillas
More about Liv's Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cuckoo's Nest

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook

Avg 3.8 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos$20.00
More about Cuckoo's Nest

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Saybrook

Grilled Chicken

Tostadas

Prosciutto

Lobsters

Cheeseburgers

Chopped Salad

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Old Saybrook to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston