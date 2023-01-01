Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Olney

Go
Olney restaurants
Toast

Olney restaurants that serve home fries

Item pic

 

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro

18062 Georgia Avenue, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Big Scratch All American 3 Egg Platter with Home Fries and 1 Pancake$15.00
Three eggs cooked your way. Served with a choice of breakfast meat, home fries, and one buttermilk pancake topped with powdered sugar.
BBQ Sirloin Tip & 3 Egg Platter with Home Fries & Toast$22.00
Half Pound of our 48 Hour balsamic bbq marinated steak tips served with 3 farm fresh eggs, cooked your way with home fries and toast.
“Mainer” Lobster & 2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich with Home Fries$28.00
More about Scratch Kitchen & Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Sisters Sandwiches & Such

16834 Georgia Ave, Olney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$2.50
Home Fries$2.50
More about Sisters Sandwiches & Such

Browse other tasty dishes in Olney

Cake

Cookies

Pudding

Greek Salad

French Toast

Tacos

Ravioli

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Olney to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1488 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston