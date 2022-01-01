Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS N SALSA$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Hook & Lime image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Salsa and Chips$3.50
More about Hook & Lime

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Shrimp Salad

Caesar Salad

Nachos

French Fries

Hummus

Taco Salad

Cheesecake

Cookies

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston