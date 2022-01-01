Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Downtown
/
Omaha
/
Downtown
/
Chips And Salsa
Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
Avg 4
(90 reviews)
CHIPS N SALSA
$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
No reviews yet
Side Salsa and Chips
$3.50
More about Hook & Lime
