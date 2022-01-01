West Omaha food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in West Omaha

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Chicago Dog 42 image

 

Chicago Dog 42

3001 144th St, Millard

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Hotdog DD$3.00
Chili Dog$6.29
Fries$2.24
More about Chicago Dog 42
Restaurant banner

 

Chicago Dog 42 - Cart #1

3001 144 St, Omaha

TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chicago Dog 42 - Cart #1

