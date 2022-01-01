West Omaha food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in West Omaha
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Churro
|$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Chicago Dog 42
Chicago Dog 42
3001 144th St, Millard
|Popular items
|Plain Hotdog DD
|$3.00
|Chili Dog
|$6.29
|Fries
|$2.24