West Omaha salad spots you'll love

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in West Omaha

Juan Taco image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Juan Taco
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Yoshi Ya Ramen image

 

Yoshi Ya Ramen

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hotel Cali [FC]$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Yoshi Ya Ramen
Weirdough Pizza Co. image

 

Weirdough Pizza Co.

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Gyoza (5pcs)$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Pepperoni [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Yum Roll image

 

Yum Roll

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
Salad Beef Kabob$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Hamburger [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Clever Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Clever Greens

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrap Southwest$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
Yum Yum Bowl$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
Fried Chicken Skins$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Clever Greens
Lettuce Express image

 

Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
THAI WRAP$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
SOUTHWEST$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
More about Lettuce Express
Sam & Louie's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's

2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings$12.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad$4.50
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Meatball Hoagie$11.60
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
More about Sam & Louie's
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image

KEBABS • FALAFEL

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salad Baja Moment$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
RAMEN Tori Chintan$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
Crunchy L.A. [FC]$8.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Omaha

Tacos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Soup

Falafel Sandwiches

Map

More near West Omaha to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston