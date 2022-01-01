West Omaha salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in West Omaha
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler
|$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob
|$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Yoshi Ya Ramen
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Hotel Cali [FC]
|$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)
|$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
Weirdough Pizza Co.
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Gyoza (5pcs)
|$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Pepperoni [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
Yum Roll
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole
|$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
Salad Beef Kabob
|$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Hamburger [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
WRAPS • SALADS
Clever Greens
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Wrap Southwest
|$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
Yum Yum Bowl
|$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
Fried Chicken Skins
|$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
Lettuce Express
14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha
Popular items
CAESAR
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
THAI WRAP
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
SOUTHWEST
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie's
2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings
|$12.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad
|$4.50
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Meatball Hoagie
|$11.60
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
KEBABS • FALAFEL
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
10000 California Street, Omaha
Popular items
Salad Baja Moment
|$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
RAMEN Tori Chintan
|$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
Crunchy L.A. [FC]
|$8.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)