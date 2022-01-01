Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chai lattes

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
24oz - Spiced Chai Latte$5.05
24oz - Espresso Chai Latte$5.35
24oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte$5.05
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.19
More about Paradise Bakery
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ICED Chai Latte$4.50
More about Stories Coffee Company
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
steamed milk and spiced chai
More about WD Cravings
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Omaha

723 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.79
Chai Latte$3.79
More about PappaRoti - Omaha
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Our house brewed concentrate mixed with milk of choice. We add vanilla and cinnamon when crafting. Please note if you'd like more, less or no flavoring
More about Karma Koffee

