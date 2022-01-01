Fried pickles in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve fried pickles
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Family Platter feeds 2-3
|$30.00
The platter comes with a half rack of ribs, two meats, 1/3 lb each, 2 large side dishes and 3 pieces of cornbread.
|2 meat Plate
|$14.00
2 meats of your choice, served with 2 sides and a cornbread.
|3 Meat Plate
|$18.00
3 meats of your choice, served with two sides and a cornbread.
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Fried Pickles (6)
|$7.99
6 Pickle Spears breaded in panko bread crumbs, served with ranch.
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill\r\n173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Boneless 10
|$9.99
|Lg Meat Lovers
|$20.99
|Ranch
|$0.35