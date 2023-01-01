Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Omaha Kebabs image

 

Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5

2101 N 120th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Wrap$13.95
More about Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYRO WRAP$10.99
Gyro meat, organic spring mix, Feta crumbles, Kalamata olives, red onion and tomato tossed in a Greek dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served grilled with a side of Tzatziki sauce.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

Map

