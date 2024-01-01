Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orangeburg restaurants you'll love

Orangeburg restaurants
  • Orangeburg

Orangeburg's top cuisines

American
American
Italian
Italian
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Orangeburg restaurants

Consumer pic

 

il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway

15 Kings Highway, Orangeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MOZZARELLA CAMPAGNOLA$0.00
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic toast, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar
GAMBERI E CALAMARI MARINARA$29.00
Sauteed shrimp and calamari in a fresh plum marinara sauce with garlic, olive oil, herbs and wine
ZUPPA DI VONGOLE$17.00
Whole little neck clams prepared in a fresh plum tomato stew with garlic, basil and wine
More about il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway
Orangetown Classic Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Orangetown Classic Diner

512 Route 303, Orangeburg

Avg 4.1 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.95
Thai Chili Sauce
Hamburger Deluxe$13.45
French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Chipotle Club$15.95
Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
More about Orangetown Classic Diner
Main pic

 

HPNOB - Residence Inn -ORANGEBURG ROCKLAND/BERGEN

3 Stevens Way, Orangeburg

No reviews yet
More about HPNOB - Residence Inn -ORANGEBURG ROCKLAND/BERGEN

