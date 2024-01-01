Orangeburg restaurants you'll love
Orangeburg's top cuisines
Must-try Orangeburg restaurants
More about il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway
il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway
15 Kings Highway, Orangeburg
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA CAMPAGNOLA
|$0.00
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic toast, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar
|GAMBERI E CALAMARI MARINARA
|$29.00
Sauteed shrimp and calamari in a fresh plum marinara sauce with garlic, olive oil, herbs and wine
|ZUPPA DI VONGOLE
|$17.00
Whole little neck clams prepared in a fresh plum tomato stew with garlic, basil and wine
More about Orangetown Classic Diner
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Orangetown Classic Diner
512 Route 303, Orangeburg
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$13.95
Thai Chili Sauce
|Hamburger Deluxe
|$13.45
French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato
|Chicken Chipotle Club
|$15.95
Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
More about HPNOB - Residence Inn -ORANGEBURG ROCKLAND/BERGEN
HPNOB - Residence Inn -ORANGEBURG ROCKLAND/BERGEN
3 Stevens Way, Orangeburg