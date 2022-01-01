Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Paninis in
Orchard Park
/
Orchard Park
/
Paninis
Orchard Park restaurants that serve paninis
Spot Coffee
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
No reviews yet
Pesto Chicken Panini
$10.70
More about Spot Coffee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SPoT Coffee
6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park
Avg 4.6
(767 reviews)
Roasted Turkey Panini
$12.35
Pesto Chicken Panini
$12.35
Grilled Cheese Panini
$10.65
More about SPoT Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Orchard Park
Hummus
Hot Chocolate
Chai Lattes
Chicken Wraps
Pesto Paninis
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Quesadillas
More near Orchard Park to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Angola
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Derby
No reviews yet
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston