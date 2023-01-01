Pretzels in Orchard Park
Orchard Park restaurants that serve pretzels
More about The Grange Outpost
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|Pretzel Bites + Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$28.00
House-made soft pretzel bites with house-made buffalo chicken dip. Ready to heat at home for game time.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
|Pretzel Bites + Banana Pepper Dip
|$28.00
House pretzel bites with banana pepper dip ready to heat up for game time!
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
|Soft Pretzel
|$3.50
Fresh, soft sourdough pretzel with side of house mustard.
Vegan.
Contains gluten.