Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Orchard Park

Go
Orchard Park restaurants
Toast

Orchard Park restaurants that serve pretzels

Banner pic

 

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites + Buffalo Chicken Dip$28.00
House-made soft pretzel bites with house-made buffalo chicken dip. Ready to heat at home for game time.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Pretzel Bites + Banana Pepper Dip$28.00
House pretzel bites with banana pepper dip ready to heat up for game time!
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Soft Pretzel$3.50
Fresh, soft sourdough pretzel with side of house mustard.
Vegan.
Contains gluten.
More about The Grange Outpost
Restaurant banner

 

The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.95
More about The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Orchard Park

Hot Chocolate

Paninis

Muffins

Cupcakes

Yogurt Parfaits

Croissants

Hummus

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Orchard Park to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Angola

Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston