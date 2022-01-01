Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve lasagna

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Meal for 4 (Ready to Eat)$60.00
Layered with Italian Sausage, beef, ricotta cheese, and Maggie's sugo. Topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with House salad and sliced Italian bread & butter
Baked Lasagna$19.25
Layered with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta cheese and Maggie's sugo, topped with melted provolone cheese
Baked Lasagna$14.00
Layered with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta cheese and Maggie's sugo, topped with melted provolone cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$13.00
Pasta | lasagna noodles, red sauce, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarella. Add house-made Italian sausage +$1
Lasagna with Italian Sausage$13.00
Pasta | lasagna noodles, red sauce, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarella and house-made Italian sausage
