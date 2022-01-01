Lasagna in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve lasagna
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Lasagna Meal for 4 (Ready to Eat)
|$60.00
Layered with Italian Sausage, beef, ricotta cheese, and Maggie's sugo. Topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with House salad and sliced Italian bread & butter
|Baked Lasagna
|$19.25
Layered with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta cheese and Maggie's sugo, topped with melted provolone cheese
|Baked Lasagna
|$14.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Lasagna
|$13.00
Pasta | lasagna noodles, red sauce, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarella. Add house-made Italian sausage +$1
|Lasagna with Italian Sausage
|$13.00
Pasta | lasagna noodles, red sauce, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarella and house-made Italian sausage