Stew in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve stew

Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Hue Cafe & Apothecary

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

Avg 4.7 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Stew No Chicken$16.00
Marinated until tender king oyster mushroos seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices, beets, Camellia beans, carrots, and zucchini. Slow cooked and spread over forbidden black rice.
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary
Item pic

 

Suya Spot

10309 Grand Central Ave #104, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AYAMASE STEW$18.00
Zesty Soup with a combination of Green and red-colored peppers together with onions and Nigerian spice.
AYAMASE (WHITE RICE, STEW & EGG)$19.00
Zesty Soup with a combination of Green and red-colored peppers together with onions and Nigerian spice.
BUKA STEW (ATA DINDIN)$15.00
It’s traditionally prepared with numerous parts of cow which are deep-fried before being added to the stew.
More about Suya Spot

