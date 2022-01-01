Stew in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve stew
Hue Cafe & Apothecary
10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills
|Brown Stew No Chicken
|$16.00
Marinated until tender king oyster mushroos seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices, beets, Camellia beans, carrots, and zucchini. Slow cooked and spread over forbidden black rice.
Suya Spot
10309 Grand Central Ave #104, Owings Mills
|AYAMASE STEW
|$18.00
Zesty Soup with a combination of Green and red-colored peppers together with onions and Nigerian spice.
|AYAMASE (WHITE RICE, STEW & EGG)
|$19.00
|BUKA STEW (ATA DINDIN)
|$15.00
It’s traditionally prepared with numerous parts of cow which are deep-fried before being added to the stew.