Pies in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve pies
More about Sick Pizza Company
PIZZA
Sick Pizza Company
33 N Washington, Oxford
|Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
|$16.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
|Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
|$23.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!