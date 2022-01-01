Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA

Sick Pizza Company

33 N Washington, Oxford

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece$16.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece$23.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
More about Sick Pizza Company
Victoria’s Wine & Dine

12 S Washington St, Oxford

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Traditional Graham Cracker crust.
More about Victoria’s Wine & Dine
