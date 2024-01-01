Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Calamari
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve calamari
Mama Mia's Pizzeria
342 Lexington Avenue, Oyster Bay
No reviews yet
Buffalo Calamari
$16.00
Fried calamari buffalo sauce and blue cheese on the side.
More about Mama Mia's Pizzeria
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Al Dente
62 South St, Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(52 reviews)
Calamari
$18.00
More about Cafe Al Dente
