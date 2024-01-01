Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Oyster Bay

Item pic

 

Mama Mia's Pizzeria

342 Lexington Avenue, Oyster Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari buffalo sauce and blue cheese on the side.
More about Mama Mia's Pizzeria
Cafe Al Dente image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Al Dente

62 South St, Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$18.00
More about Cafe Al Dente

