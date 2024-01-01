Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Eggplant Parm
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Mama Mia's Pizzeria
342 Lexington Avenue, Oyster Bay
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parmigiana
$22.50
Baked eggplant in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella
More about Mama Mia's Pizzeria
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Al Dente
62 South St, Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(52 reviews)
Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$60.00
More about Cafe Al Dente
