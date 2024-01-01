Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Oyster Bay

Oyster Bay restaurants
Toast

Oyster Bay restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

Mama Mia's Pizzeria

342 Lexington Avenue, Oyster Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$22.50
Baked eggplant in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella
More about Mama Mia's Pizzeria
Cafe Al Dente image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Al Dente

62 South St, Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$60.00
More about Cafe Al Dente

Map

Map

