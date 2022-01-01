Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Palmyra

Go
Palmyra restaurants
Toast

Palmyra restaurants that serve cheese fries

Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro image

 

Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro

265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Fries$7.50
More about Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
Banner pic

 

Wahoo BBQ NEW

10 Centre Court, Palmyra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.00
More about Wahoo BBQ NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmyra

Brisket

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Palmyra to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston