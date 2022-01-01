Palmyra restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Palmyra restaurants

Palmyra restaurants
  • Palmyra

Palmyra's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Caterers
Southern
Southern
Must-try Palmyra restaurants

Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro image

 

Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro

265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese "build your own" Pizza
A Simple Favorite. Our hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and 50/50 shredded Mozzarella blend. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
Villa Nova's Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
Cheesesteak$9.25
Simply 100% steak & White American Cheese.
Banner pic

 

Wahoo BBQ NEW

10 Centre Court, Palmyra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Eggrolls$9.00
Our slow smoked pulled pork, cabbage medley, wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with creamy BBQ ranch dressing on the side for dipping (3 rolls)
Smoked Wings$9.00
6 juicy wings smoked, then fried to perfection, served with carrots and Ranch
Kid Tenders$7.00
3 tenders, For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot
Side choices include, applesauce, carrot sticks, fruit medley, small mac and cheese, French fries
Vision BBQ image

BBQ

Vision BBQ

249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The ILLY Cheese Steak (No Modifications)$13.00
Pile of Wet Brisket, Onions, Poblano Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Duke's Mayo on a Toasted Carter's Sub Roll. We are unable to offer modifications on the ILLY
8oz Big Pig Pork BBQ Sandwich$9.00
8oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll
6oz Little Piggy Pork Sandwich$7.00
6oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll
Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
