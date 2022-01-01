Palmyra restaurants you'll love
Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra
|Popular items
|Cheese "build your own" Pizza
A Simple Favorite. Our hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and 50/50 shredded Mozzarella blend. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
|Villa Nova's Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
|Cheesesteak
|$9.25
Simply 100% steak & White American Cheese.
Wahoo BBQ NEW
10 Centre Court, Palmyra
|Popular items
|BBQ Eggrolls
|$9.00
Our slow smoked pulled pork, cabbage medley, wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with creamy BBQ ranch dressing on the side for dipping (3 rolls)
|Smoked Wings
|$9.00
6 juicy wings smoked, then fried to perfection, served with carrots and Ranch
|Kid Tenders
|$7.00
3 tenders, For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot
Side choices include, applesauce, carrot sticks, fruit medley, small mac and cheese, French fries
BBQ
Vision BBQ
249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|The ILLY Cheese Steak (No Modifications)
|$13.00
Pile of Wet Brisket, Onions, Poblano Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Duke's Mayo on a Toasted Carter's Sub Roll. We are unable to offer modifications on the ILLY
|8oz Big Pig Pork BBQ Sandwich
|$9.00
8oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll
|6oz Little Piggy Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
6oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll