Chicken salad in Palmyra

Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra
|Italian Chef Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast, diced hard boiled egg, crumbled hot bacon, our custom shredded mozzarella blend, diced Roma Tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, shredded carrots and red cabbage, on a bed of mixed greens.
Wahoo BBQ NEW
10 Centre Court, Palmyra
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.75
Pulled chicken salad, served on a flaky, buttery croissant
|Fried Chicken Salad Full
|$11.00
Fried chicken, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese served on a bed of spring mix
|Fried Chicken Salad Half
|$7.00
Fried chicken, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese served on a bed of spring mix