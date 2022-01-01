Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Tart Aux Pommes$7.75
Croissant dough layered with vanilla custard, sliced apples and an apricot glaze.
Key Lime Tart 4"$7.95
Key Lime mousse on a freshly baked tart shell.
Fresh Fruit Tart
Mixed tropical fresh fruit and berries over vanilla custard on a cookie dough shell.
More about La Baguette
La Bodeguita del Medio image

SANDWICHES

La Bodeguita del Medio

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Tart$9.40
made with fresh citrus, in small batches, graham cracker crust, guava-berry coulis
More about La Bodeguita del Medio
Item pic

 

Manresa Bread

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Rye Tart$9.00
Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, eggs, tree nuts (almonds)
More about Manresa Bread

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Nachos

Garlic Bread

Ceviche

Rigatoni

Sweet Potato Fries

Cobb Salad

Crispy Tacos

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston