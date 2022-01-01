Tarts in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve tarts
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Tart Aux Pommes
|$7.75
Croissant dough layered with vanilla custard, sliced apples and an apricot glaze.
|Key Lime Tart 4"
|$7.95
Key Lime mousse on a freshly baked tart shell.
|Fresh Fruit Tart
Mixed tropical fresh fruit and berries over vanilla custard on a cookie dough shell.
SANDWICHES
La Bodeguita del Medio
463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto
|Key Lime Tart
|$9.40
made with fresh citrus, in small batches, graham cracker crust, guava-berry coulis
Manresa Bread
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Almond Rye Tart
|$9.00
Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, eggs, tree nuts (almonds)