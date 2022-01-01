Avocado toast in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve avocado toast
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
House focaccia, avocado mashed, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic glaze, kale salad with citrus vinaigrette
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Avocado beet toast
|$14.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, arugula, sliced red beets, toasted almonds, feta cheese and balsamic reduction.
|Savory avocado toast
|$13.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, tomato, poached egg, red cabbage, sprouts and chimichurri sauce.