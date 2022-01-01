Avocado toast in Park City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bartolo's image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$14.00
House focaccia, avocado mashed, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic glaze, kale salad with citrus vinaigrette
More about Bartolo's
The Bridge Café and Grill image

 

The Bridge Café and Grill

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado beet toast$14.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, arugula, sliced red beets, toasted almonds, feta cheese and balsamic reduction.
Savory avocado toast$13.00
smashed avocado over toasted sourdough, tomato, poached egg, red cabbage, sprouts and chimichurri sauce.
More about The Bridge Café and Grill

