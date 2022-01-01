Chicken sandwiches in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Park City Brewing
Park City Brewing
1764 Uinta Way Suite C1, Park City
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Shredded Lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pickles, pepper jack, spicy aioli
More about Hearth and Hill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
spinach, tomato, avocado, pepper jack,
bacon onion jam, hot pepper aioli, ciabatta bun
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Chicken sandwich
|$18.00
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie roll.