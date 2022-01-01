Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Park City Brewing

1764 Uinta Way Suite C1, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Shredded Lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pickles, pepper jack, spicy aioli
More about Park City Brewing
Hearth and Hill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$19.00
spinach, tomato, avocado, pepper jack,
bacon onion jam, hot pepper aioli, ciabatta bun
More about Hearth and Hill
The Bridge Café and Grill image

 

The Bridge Café and Grill

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken sandwich$18.00
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie roll.
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

Map

