Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Park Ridge

Go
Park Ridge restaurants
Toast

Park Ridge restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Mel’s Craft BBQ image

 

Mel’s Craft BBQ

24 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Braised BBQ pulled pork, topped with crispy string onions, served on a brioche bun.
More about Harp and Fiddle

Browse other tasty dishes in Park Ridge

Chicken Sandwiches

Gnocchi

Octopus

Rigatoni

Bruschetta

Tiramisu

Pork Belly

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Park Ridge to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston