Pulled pork sandwiches in
Park Ridge
Park Ridge
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Park Ridge restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Mel’s Craft BBQ
24 Main Street, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.95
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.95
Braised BBQ pulled pork, topped with crispy string onions, served on a brioche bun.
More about Harp and Fiddle
