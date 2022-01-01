Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in Parsippany
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Chocolate Croissants
Parsippany restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Dartcor
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$2.25
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$2.25
More about Dartcor
