Fajitas in Pasadena

ORGANICO - Pasadena
1060 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Fajitas
|$20.95
Your choice of marinated steak, chicken or shrimp served with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, and either corn or flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.95
Choice of grilled steak or chicken breast, fajita vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Salad
|$14.95
Your choice of marinated steak, grilled chicken, or succulent shrimp with grilled vegetables, cheese, and avocado slices