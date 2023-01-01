Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

ORGANICO - Pasadena

1060 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO - Pasadena
Fajitas image

 

Amigo's Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$20.95
Your choice of marinated steak, chicken or shrimp served with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, and either corn or flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Fajita Burrito$15.95
Choice of grilled steak or chicken breast, fajita vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Salad$14.95
Your choice of marinated steak, grilled chicken, or succulent shrimp with grilled vegetables, cheese, and avocado slices
More about Amigo's Mexican Cuisine

