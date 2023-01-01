Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

296 Allen Avenue, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goldeneye Snapper$0.00
Japanese wild Kimme Snapper
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
Osawa image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tai Snapper Sashimi$22.00
Tai Snapper Sushi$11.00
More about Osawa

