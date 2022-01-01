Curry in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve curry
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
|Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce
|$10.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
|Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Traditional Japanese Beef Curry with breaded, deep-fried Berkshire Pork cutlet on rice
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.00
spicy tuna and cucumber
Bun Bun Bao
1671 E Colorado, Pasadena
|Pizza Bao 2pcs
|$6.50
Steamed pizza bun (contains Bacon, pepperoni, cheese, wheat, milk and soy)
|Golden Pork Bao 3pcs
|$6.50
(contains pork, vegetable, wheat, soy, oyster, and egg)
|Teri Bao 2pcs
|$6.50
Steamed teriyaki BBQ Pork Bao (contains BBQ Pork, teriyaki sauce, wheat, soybean and shrimp)