Curry in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve curry

Osawa image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce$10.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry$16.00
Traditional Japanese Beef Curry with breaded, deep-fried Berkshire Pork cutlet on rice
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
spicy tuna and cucumber
More about Osawa
Bun Bun Bao image

 

Bun Bun Bao

1671 E Colorado, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Bao 2pcs$6.50
Steamed pizza bun (contains Bacon, pepperoni, cheese, wheat, milk and soy)
Golden Pork Bao 3pcs$6.50
(contains pork, vegetable, wheat, soy, oyster, and egg)
Teri Bao 2pcs$6.50
Steamed teriyaki BBQ Pork Bao (contains BBQ Pork, teriyaki sauce, wheat, soybean and shrimp)
More about Bun Bun Bao

