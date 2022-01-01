Tamales in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve tamales
More about Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|One Tamale Combination
|$11.95
|Tamale - a la carte
|$6.50
|Enchilada and Tamale Combination
|$14.95
More about Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"
Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena
|Hallaca Beef & Chicken Venezuelan's Tamal Gluten Free
|$14.85
A thin layer of corn dough filled with our Venezuelan's style Angus beef & organic chicken breast guisado. Slow cooked sofrito with red wine, sweet onions, garlic, bell peppers and Venezuelan's imported chiles. Finished with raisins, Spanish Olives and capers. Wrapped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
Served with a side of Coleslaw.