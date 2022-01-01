Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve tamales

Amigos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Amigo's Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Tamale Combination$11.95
Tamale - a la carte$6.50
Enchilada and Tamale Combination$14.95
More about Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hallaca Beef & Chicken Venezuelan's Tamal Gluten Free$14.85
A thin layer of corn dough filled with our Venezuelan's style Angus beef & organic chicken breast guisado. Slow cooked sofrito with red wine, sweet onions, garlic, bell peppers and Venezuelan's imported chiles. Finished with raisins, Spanish Olives and capers. Wrapped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
Served with a side of Coleslaw.
More about Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Veggie Salad

Carrot Cake

Yogurt Parfaits

Waffles

Lasagna

Spaghetti

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston