Cake in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve cake

King's BBQ Pasadena image

 

King's BBQ Pasadena

3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ BAKED POTATO$10.99
SINGLE SIDE$2.35
2 MEAT$14.99
More about King's BBQ Pasadena
The Neighborhood Scoop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
4pc Beignets$4.99
Four New Orleans style beignets covered in powdered sugar.
Single Burger Meal$9.99
100% Angus Beef Patty served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Double Burger Meal$11.99
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop

