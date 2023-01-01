Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Cheese Fries
Paterson restaurants that serve cheese fries
Al-Basha
1076 Main Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese
$7.99
Mild white cheese
More about Al-Basha
Speedy Wey Restaurant
358 Grand Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Cheese Burger W// Fries
$10.00
More about Speedy Wey Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson
Chips And Salsa
Tacos
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
Chicken Sandwiches
Gorditas
French Fries
Flautas
More near Paterson to explore
Paramus
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1973 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(305 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston