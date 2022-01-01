Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Paterson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Al-Basha
1076 Main Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Chicken Shawarma sandwich
$7.99
Pickles, garlic sauce
chicken kabab sandwich
$7.99
Pickles, garlic sauce
More about Al-Basha
Chicken Supreme - Patterson
309 Union Ave, Paterson
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal
$10.99
More about Chicken Supreme - Patterson
