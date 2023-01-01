Lomo in Paterson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Paterson restaurants that serve lomo
Lena y Carbon - Restaurant & Lounge
201 Market St, Paterson
No reviews yet
Lomo Saltado
$0.00
More about Lena y Carbon - Restaurant & Lounge
D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
855 River Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
LOMO POLLO
$13.99
LOMO MONTADO DE CARNE
$16.99
LOMO PESCADO
$14.99
More about D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
