Home fries in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve home fries

Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$3.99
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Home Fries$4.00
More about Century House Restaurant

