Chicken salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Garden Salad With Chicken
|$14.00
|Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
|Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Chicken Salad Club
|$12.50
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese. Grilled Chicken Breast
|Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
|$15.79
Grilled teriyaki chicken breast over fresh mixed greens with our homemade honey mustard sauce, chopped tomato, shredded carrots, crispy wontons and sesame angel hair pasta.
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$15.49
Fresh baby spinach, sliced granny smith apples and honey glazed walnuts, tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken and crumbled blue cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Epicurean Shoppe
241 Andover St, Peabody
|Cran Pecan Chicken Salad 1/2 Pint
|$4.25
WHITE MEAT CHCIKEN MAY CELERY CRASINS
|Caesar Salad w/Grilled chicken
|$6.99
|Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Pint
|$6.99
All White Meat Chicken, Mayo, Diced Celery,Bells Seasoning, White Pepper, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Pecans