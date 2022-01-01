Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve chicken salad

Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad With Chicken$14.00
Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken$14.00
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken$14.00
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club$12.50
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
Crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and Romano cheese. Grilled Chicken Breast
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad$15.79
Grilled teriyaki chicken breast over fresh mixed greens with our homemade honey mustard sauce, chopped tomato, shredded carrots, crispy wontons and sesame angel hair pasta.
Chicken Spinach Salad$15.49
Fresh baby spinach, sliced granny smith apples and honey glazed walnuts, tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken and crumbled blue cheese
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cran Pecan Chicken Salad 1/2 Pint$4.25
WHITE MEAT CHCIKEN MAY CELERY CRASINS
Caesar Salad w/Grilled chicken$6.99
Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Pint$6.99
All White Meat Chicken, Mayo, Diced Celery,Bells Seasoning, White Pepper, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Pecans
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

