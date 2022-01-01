Bruschetta in Peabody

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gallo Nero

89 Main St, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Bruschetta$8.49
Grilled Tuscan-Style Bread, topped w/ Marinated Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil, then drizzled w/ Flavored Oil
More about Gallo Nero
Item pic

 

Toscanas Ristorante - Bourbon Street

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L-Bruschetta Pizza$18.00
white pizza topped with seasoned diced plum tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic reduction
Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta$17.00
Grilled crostini bread topped scampi sauce, diced shrimps and diced tomatoes.
Mozz Bruschetta$13.00
Fresh tomato, diced mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction served over toasted focaccia bread.
More about Toscanas Ristorante - Bourbon Street

