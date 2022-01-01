Bruschetta in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve bruschetta
Gallo Nero
89 Main St, Peabody
|Sicilian Bruschetta
|$8.49
Grilled Tuscan-Style Bread, topped w/ Marinated Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil, then drizzled w/ Flavored Oil
Toscanas Ristorante - Bourbon Street
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|L-Bruschetta Pizza
|$18.00
white pizza topped with seasoned diced plum tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic reduction
|Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta
|$17.00
Grilled crostini bread topped scampi sauce, diced shrimps and diced tomatoes.
|Mozz Bruschetta
|$13.00
Fresh tomato, diced mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction served over toasted focaccia bread.