Pies in Peekskill

Peekskill restaurants
Peekskill restaurants that serve pies

FRENCH FRIES

NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Reese's Pie$9.00
Apple Pie$7.00
More about NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
Birdsall House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Birdsall House

970 Main St, Peekskill

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie$9.00
More about Birdsall House

